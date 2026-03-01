Eastern Washington faces Idaho following Bowers’ 21-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-16, 7-10 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (25-5, 16-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-16, 7-10 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (25-5, 16-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Idaho after Elyn Bowers scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 81-61 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Vandals are 13-1 in home games. Idaho scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 7-10 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington averages 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Idaho scores 78.7 points, 10.3 more per game than the 68.4 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Idaho won 69-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Ana Pinheiro led Idaho with 15 points, and Bowers led Eastern Washington with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Hassmann is averaging 14 points and 4.2 assists for the Vandals. Debora Dos Santos is averaging 12.7 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kourtney Grossman is averaging 14 points and 12.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Ella Gallatin is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 10-0, averaging 76.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.