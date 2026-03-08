Eastern Washington Eagles take on the Weber State Wildcats in Big Sky Tournament

Weber State Wildcats (16-15, 10-8 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (13-18, 11-7 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (16-15, 10-8 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (13-18, 11-7 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Weber State.

The Eagles have gone 11-7 against Big Sky teams, with a 2-11 record in non-conference play. Eastern Washington ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Alton Hamilton IV averaging 2.4.

The Wildcats are 10-8 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Washington scores 78.2 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 77.1 Weber State allows. Weber State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Eastern Washington won 84-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Hamilton led Eastern Washington with 24 points, and Tijan Saine led Weber State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 17.9 points and four assists for the Eagles. Hamilton is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Saine is averaging 17.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.