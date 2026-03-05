Eastern Michigan hosts Campbell and Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (17-13, 8-9 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-20, 4-13 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (17-13, 8-9 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-20, 4-13 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces Eastern Michigan after Javontae Campbell scored 20 points in Bowling Green’s 81-62 win against the UMass Minutemen.

The Eagles are 7-6 in home games. Eastern Michigan averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Falcons are 8-9 in conference matchups. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Towns averaging 5.3.

Eastern Michigan averages 70.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 71.5 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 8.2 more points per game (81.6) than Eastern Michigan gives up (73.4).

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. Bowling Green won the last matchup 85-79 on Jan. 17. Mayar Wol scored 25 points to help lead the Falcons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mohammad Habhab is averaging 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Gregory Lawson II is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Wol is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 10.7 points. Campbell is averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

