Eastern Kentucky hosts Utah following White’s 20-point game

Utah Utes (19-12, 10-9 Big 12) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (24-8, 15-4 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (19-12, 10-9 Big 12) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (24-8, 15-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Eastern Kentucky after Lani White scored 20 points in Utah’s 70-52 loss to the BYU Cougars.

Eastern Kentucky is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 16.3 assists per game led by LA Sneed averaging 3.4.

Eastern Kentucky makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Utah has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseana Vaz is scoring 13.9 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Colonels. Kenleigh Woods is averaging 9.7 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games.

White is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 12.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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