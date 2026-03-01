East Texas A&M takes on Texas A&M-CC on 3-game losing streak

East Texas A&M Lions (11-20, 6-15 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-14, 12-9 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m.…

East Texas A&M Lions (11-20, 6-15 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-14, 12-9 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M comes into the matchup with Texas A&M-CC as losers of three games in a row.

The Islanders are 9-5 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is seventh in the Southland scoring 72.6 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Lions have gone 6-15 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M is ninth in the Southland scoring 70.2 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Texas A&M-CC scores 72.6 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 74.2 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC won the last meeting 61-50 on Jan. 13. Nick Shogbonyo scored 16 points points to help lead the Islanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Gibson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Shogbonyo is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Lions. Gianni Hunt is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

