East Tennessee State Buccaneers play in SoCon Tournament against the Samford Bulldogs

Samford Bulldogs (14-18, 7-8 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (18-12, 11-4 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces Samford in the SoCon Tournament.

The Buccaneers’ record in SoCon play is 11-4, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference play. East Tennessee State is second in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 56.5 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 7-8 against SoCon opponents. Samford allows 65.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

East Tennessee State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Samford allows. Samford averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. East Tennessee State won 46-39 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Anala Nelson led East Tennessee State with 18 points, and Sierra Godbolt led Samford with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Daniela Lopez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emily Bowman is averaging 5.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Briana Rivera is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 9-1, averaging 58.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 58.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

