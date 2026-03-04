East Tennessee State Buccaneers and UNC Greensboro Spartans square off in SoCon Tournament

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-15, 4-10 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (17-12, 10-4 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 1:15 p.m.…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-15, 4-10 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (17-12, 10-4 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on UNC Greensboro in the SoCon Tournament.

The Buccaneers are 10-4 against SoCon opponents and 7-8 in non-conference play. East Tennessee State has an 8-9 record against teams over .500.

The Spartans are 4-10 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro leads the SoCon with 13.3 assists. Jeni Levine paces the Spartans with 2.7.

East Tennessee State averages 57.2 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 55.3 UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game East Tennessee State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Buccaneers won 52-39 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Anala Nelson led the Buccaneers with 16 points, and Makiah Asidanya led the Spartans with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 11.4 points for the Buccaneers. Daniela Lopez is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Levine is averaging 14.2 points for the Spartans. Asidanya is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 9-1, averaging 58.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 52.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

