East Tennessee State Buccaneers and Citadel Bulldogs meet in SoCon Tournament

Citadel Bulldogs (11-21, 8-11 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (21-10, 13-5 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State squares off against Citadel in the SoCon Tournament.

The Buccaneers are 13-5 against SoCon opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. East Tennessee State ranks seventh in the SoCon in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Blake Barkley leads the Buccaneers with 5.8 boards.

The Bulldogs are 8-11 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is ninth in the SoCon with 12.7 assists per game led by Eze Wali averaging 2.4.

East Tennessee State scores 78.2 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 77.3 Citadel gives up. Citadel has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Buccaneers won 84-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Jaylen Smith led the Buccaneers with 17 points, and Logan Applegate led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Taylor II is averaging 14.5 points for the Buccaneers. Cam Morris III is averaging 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Sola Adebisi is averaging 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Braxton Williams is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

