East Carolina plays in AAC Tournament against the UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (16-15, 11-9 AAC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (22-9, 14-4 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (16-15, 11-9 AAC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (22-9, 14-4 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina and UTSA square off in the AAC Tournament.

The Pirates’ record in AAC play is 14-4, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. East Carolina is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners are 11-9 in AAC play. UTSA is the leader in the AAC allowing just 58.8 points per game while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

East Carolina’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 60.4 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 65.6 East Carolina allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. East Carolina won 65-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Keanna Rembert led East Carolina with 21 points, and Damara Allen led UTSA with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Fauntleroy is averaging 14.2 points, 4.9 assists and 2.8 steals for the Pirates. Anzhane Hutton is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne Rowe is shooting 45.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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