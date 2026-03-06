Dybantsa and BYU host No. 10 Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-8, 12-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (20-10, 8-9 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10:30 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-8, 12-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (20-10, 8-9 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays No. 10 Texas Tech after AJ Dybantsa scored 23 points in BYU’s 90-68 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars are 11-3 on their home court. BYU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.4.

The Red Raiders are 12-5 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

BYU makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Texas Tech averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game BYU allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Texas Tech won the last matchup 84-71 on Jan. 18. JT Toppin scored 27 points to help lead the Red Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dybantsa is scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Robert O. Wright III is averaging 20.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Toppin is averaging 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 79.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

