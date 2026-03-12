Duquesne takes on Rhode Island in A-10 Tournament

Rhode Island Rams (16-15, 7-11 A-10) vs. Duquesne Dukes (17-14, 9-9 A-10) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (16-15, 7-11 A-10) vs. Duquesne Dukes (17-14, 9-9 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces Rhode Island in the A-10 Tournament.

The Dukes’ record in A-10 play is 9-9, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Duquesne scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Rams’ record in A-10 games is 7-11. Rhode Island is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Duquesne scores 79.1 points, 10.9 more per game than the 68.2 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 70.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 75.8 Duquesne allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Rams won 64-52 in the last matchup on March 5. Tyler Cochran led the Rams with 21 points, and Tarence Guinyard led the Dukes with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guinyard is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 16.9 points and 4.7 assists. Jimmie Williams is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cochran is averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Rams. Myles Corey is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.