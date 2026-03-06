Duquesne faces Richmond, looks to stop 4-game slide

Richmond Spiders (15-15, 5-12 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (16-14, 8-9 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne enters…

Richmond Spiders (15-15, 5-12 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (16-14, 8-9 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne enters the matchup with Richmond after losing four games in a row.

The Dukes have gone 11-6 at home. Duquesne is fourth in the A-10 scoring 79.1 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Spiders are 5-12 in conference play. Richmond is 7-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Duquesne’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Richmond allows. Richmond averages 77.0 points per game, 1.3 more than the 75.7 Duquesne allows to opponents.

The Dukes and Spiders face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Walz is averaging eight points and 6.6 rebounds for the Spiders. AJ Lopez is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Spiders: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

