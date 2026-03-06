Dunning leads Pittsburgh against Syracuse after 26-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-19, 4-13 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-15, 6-11 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-19, 4-13 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-15, 6-11 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Syracuse after Barry Dunning Jr. scored 26 points in Pittsburgh’s 75-74 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Orange are 12-5 in home games. Syracuse has a 7-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 4-13 in conference matchups. Pittsburgh is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Syracuse’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Syracuse won 83-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Donnie Freeman led Syracuse with 22 points, and Brandin Cummings led Pittsburgh with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Kingz is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 11.7 points. Freeman is averaging 14.9 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cameron Corhen is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Nojus Indrusaitis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.