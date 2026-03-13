Duke takes on Clemson in ACC Tournament

Clemson Tigers (24-9, 14-6 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (30-2, 18-1 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Clemson Tigers (24-9, 14-6 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (30-2, 18-1 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -11.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke and Clemson square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC play is 18-1, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Duke is the ACC leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Cameron Boozer averaging 10.2.

The Tigers are 14-6 in ACC play. Clemson averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Duke makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Clemson averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Duke allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Duke won the last matchup 67-54 on Feb. 14. Boozer scored 18 to help lead Duke to the win, and Carter Welling scored 12 points for Clemson.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is shooting 57.8% and averaging 22.8 points for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Butta Johnson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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