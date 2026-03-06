Duke meets Clemson in ACC Tournament

Clemson Tigers (21-10, 12-7 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (21-8, 16-2 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (21-10, 12-7 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (21-8, 16-2 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke and Clemson play in the ACC Tournament.

The Blue Devils are 16-2 against ACC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Duke is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers’ record in ACC games is 12-7. Clemson has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duke averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.5 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 9.4 more points per game (68.4) than Duke allows (59.0).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Tigers won 53-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. DeMeara Hinds led the Tigers with 13 points, and Toby Fournier led the Blue Devils with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taina Mair is averaging 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the Blue Devils. Fournier is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mia Moore is averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Tigers. Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

