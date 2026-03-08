Duke Blue Devils take on the Louisville Cardinals in ACC Championship

Louisville Cardinals (27-6, 17-3 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (23-8, 18-2 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (27-6, 17-3 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (23-8, 18-2 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke takes on No. 12 Louisville in the ACC Championship.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC games is 18-2, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC in rebounding with 37.1 rebounds. Toby Fournier leads the Blue Devils with 8.3 boards.

The Cardinals’ record in ACC action is 17-3. Louisville scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game.

Duke’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Duke won the last matchup 59-58 on Feb. 6. Fournier scored 15 to help lead Duke to the win, and Elif Istanbulluoglu scored 13 points for Louisville.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fournier is shooting 53.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tajianna Roberts averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Laura Ziegler is shooting 51.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

