Duke Blue Devils play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in ACC Tournament

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-9, 14-6 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (22-8, 17-2 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-9, 14-6 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (22-8, 17-2 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke plays in the ACC Tournament against Notre Dame.

The Blue Devils have gone 17-2 against ACC opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Duke ranks seventh in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Toby Fournier averaging 5.4.

The Fighting Irish are 14-6 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame leads the ACC scoring 15.7 fast break points per game.

Duke’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Blue Devils won 82-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Taina Mair led the Blue Devils with 23 points, and Hannah Hidalgo led the Fighting Irish with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fournier is shooting 54.0% and averaging 17.7 points for the Blue Devils. Riley Nelson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is scoring 25.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Iyana Moore is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.