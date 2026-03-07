Drake visits Twedt and Northern Iowa

Drake Bulldogs (11-18, 10-9 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (16-13, 12-7 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Drake Bulldogs (11-18, 10-9 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (16-13, 12-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays Drake after Jenna Twedt scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 92-73 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Panthers are 7-5 in home games. Northern Iowa has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 10-9 in MVC play. Drake is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Iowa averages 68.0 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 75.3 Drake gives up. Drake averages 7.7 more points per game (71.7) than Northern Iowa gives up to opponents (64.0).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Iowa won the last matchup 66-56 on Feb. 1. Twedt scored 19 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Twedt averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Ryley Goebel is shooting 61.4% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Abbie Aalsma is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Anna Becker is averaging 13.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

