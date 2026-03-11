Drake takes on Valparaiso in MVC Tournament

Valparaiso Beacons (0-31, 0-20 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (11-19, 10-10 MVC) Coralville, Iowa; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

Valparaiso Beacons (0-31, 0-20 MVC) vs. Drake Bulldogs (11-19, 10-10 MVC)

Coralville, Iowa; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Valparaiso square off in the MVC Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in MVC play is 10-10, and their record is 1-9 in non-conference play. Drake allows 75.0 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Beacons’ record in MVC play is 0-20. Valparaiso has a 0-27 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Drake is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 55.6 points per game, 19.4 fewer points than the 75.0 Drake allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Drake won the last matchup 79-68 on Feb. 20. Abbie Aalsma scored 19 to help lead Drake to the win, and Fiona Connolly scored 20 points for Valparaiso.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aalsma is averaging 15.1 points for the Bulldogs. Anna Becker is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Connolly is averaging 12.6 points for the Beacons. Allia von Schlegell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 59.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

