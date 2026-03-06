Dixon puts up 22 as UC Irvine downs Cal Poly 107-85

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon had 22 points in UC Irvine’s 107-85 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday. Dixon…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon had 22 points in UC Irvine’s 107-85 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday.

Dixon also added six rebounds and five assists for the Anteaters (21-10, 14-5 Big West Conference). Kyle Evans added 17 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field to go with eight rebounds and five blocks. Andre Henry shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Cayden Ward finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs (13-18, 9-10). Cal Poly also got 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Hamad Mousa. Austin Goode also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

