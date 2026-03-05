Diallo and Steinbach each have career highs to lead Washington over USC 91-72

SEATTLE (AP) — Zoom Diallo scored a career-high 26 points, Hannes Steinbach added 22 with a career-best 24 rebounds, and…

SEATTLE (AP) — Zoom Diallo scored a career-high 26 points, Hannes Steinbach added 22 with a career-best 24 rebounds, and Washington rolled past Southern California 91-72 on Wednesday night.

Washington took the lead for good with 12:31 remaining. A 13-0 run that started with 4:33 to play pushed the Huskies’ lead to 85-65 with about two minutes left. Diallo scored on a dunk and Nikola Dzepina added a 3 to end the surge.

The Huskies (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) swept the season series against USC, and have won three of their last five. The Trojans (18-12, 7-12) have lost six straight and 11 of their last 17 games.

Diallo shot 11 of 19 overall and had nine rebounds. His previous career high was 24 points against Utah on Dec. 29. Steinbach surpassed his 16-rebound game against Utah on Feb. 24. He was 9-of-12 shooting against the Trojans.

Quimari Peterson made three 3s and added 13 points for Washington. Wesley Yates III chipped in with 11 points.

Alijah Arenas scored 19 points and Ezra Ausar had 17 for USC. Jacob Cofie and Jordan Marsh added 14 points apiece.

Up next

USC hosts UCLA in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Washington ends it regular season at Oregon on Saturday.

