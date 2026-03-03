Detroit Mercy squares off against Milwaukee in Horizon League Tournament

Milwaukee Panthers (12-19, 8-12 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (15-14, 12-8 Horizon League) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (12-19, 8-12 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (15-14, 12-8 Horizon League)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on Milwaukee in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Titans are 12-8 against Horizon League opponents and 3-6 in non-conference play. Detroit Mercy leads the Horizon League with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Legend Geeter averaging 4.2.

The Panthers’ record in Horizon League action is 8-12. Milwaukee gives up 79.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Detroit Mercy won 91-86 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. TJ Nadeau led Detroit Mercy with 25 points, and Stevie Elam led Milwaukee with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 15.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Titans. Nadeau is averaging 13.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

Elam averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Chandler Jackson is shooting 53.6% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

