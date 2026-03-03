DePaul and Villanova square off in conference showdown

Villanova Wildcats (22-7, 13-5 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (16-13, 8-10 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (22-7, 13-5 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (16-13, 8-10 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Villanova in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Blue Demons have gone 11-5 in home games. DePaul is ninth in the Big East with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by N.J. Benson averaging 5.1.

The Wildcats are 13-5 against Big East opponents. Villanova averages 9.3 turnovers per game and is 19-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

DePaul’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Villanova allows. Villanova averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game DePaul allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Villanova won 71-66 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Tyler Perkins led Villanova with 19 points, and CJ Gunn led DePaul with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunn is averaging 13.6 points for the Blue Demons. Brandon Maclin is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Acaden Lewis is averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Perkins is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

