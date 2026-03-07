Dent erupts for 25 as UCLA crushes reeling USC 89-68 at Galen Center

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Dent scored 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting and UCLA routed reeling Southern California 89-68 for…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Dent scored 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting and UCLA routed reeling Southern California 89-68 for the second time in 11 days Saturday to end the regular season with its highest-ever point total at Galen Center.

Dent and Eric Dailey Jr. combined to score UCLA’s first 15 points of the second half. Dent then ran off five in a row, extending the Bruins’ lead to 72-47. UCLA shot 59% in the second half. Dent also had seven assists.

Dailey finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Bilodeau had 16 points and eight rebounds. UCLA’s previous single-game point total at Galen Center was 83.

The Trojans lost 81-62 at Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 28, when Dent scored 30 points. The Bruins (21-10, 13-7 Big Ten) have won eight of the last 10 games in the crosstown rivalry and three in a row on the road. It was their first win by 20 or more points at USC since 1974.

USC coach Eric Musselman has yet to beat UCLA in two seasons.

The Trojans (18-13, 7-13) kept it close early before the Bruins closed the first half with a 24-9 spurt, scoring 13 in a row, to lead 45-30 at halftime. USC lost its seventh in a row to close the regular season after opening with an 8-0 record.

Alijah Arenas scored 20 points for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

They were without their top two scorers. Rodney Rice was limited to six games before a season-ending right shoulder injury. Chad Baker-Mazara, who had 25 points and eight rebounds at UCLA, parted ways with the team suddenly a week ago.

The Bruins have won four of five heading into the Big Ten Tournament. Their resume includes home wins over ranked Purdue, Illinois and Nebraska to go with blowout losses at Michigan and Michigan State, the league’s top two teams. The Bruins also lost to ranked Arizona, Gonzaga and Iowa.

Up next

UCLA and USC travel to Chicago for the Big Ten Tournament starting Tuesday.

