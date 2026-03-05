Delaware wins 83-80 over Sam Houston

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Justyn Fernandez’s 26 points helped Delaware defeat Sam Houston 83-80 on Thursday. Fernandez went 9 of…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Justyn Fernandez’s 26 points helped Delaware defeat Sam Houston 83-80 on Thursday.

Fernandez went 9 of 20 from the field (6 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Blue Hens (10-20, 6-13 Conference USA). Christian Bliss scored 22 points and added 10 assists and four steals. Jayden Taylor shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and four blocks.

Jacob Walker led the way for the Bearkats (21-9, 13-6) with 23 points and four assists. Damon Nicholas Jr. added 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Sam Houston. Jacobe Coleman finished with 17 points and six assists. The Bearkats ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Delaware went into the half tied with Sam Houston 33-33. Fernandez scored 13 points in the half. Delaware pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run broke a 33-33 tie and gave them the lead at 40-33 with 18:42 left in the half. Bliss scored 14 second-half points.

