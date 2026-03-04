Dayton squares off against George Washington in A-10 Tournament

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-16, 7-11 A-10) vs. Dayton Flyers (16-13, 9-9 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-16, 7-11 A-10) vs. Dayton Flyers (16-13, 9-9 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on George Washington in the A-10 Tournament.

The Flyers have gone 9-9 against A-10 opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Dayton has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Revolutionaries are 7-11 in A-10 play. George Washington ranks seventh in the A-10 with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara Lewis averaging 4.3.

Dayton averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.6 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. George Washington won the last meeting 66-54 on Feb. 1. Gabby Reynolds scored 17 to help lead George Washington to the victory, and Nicole Stephens scored 15 points for Dayton.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is averaging 11 points and 3.7 assists for the Flyers. Nayo Lear is averaging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games.

Reynolds is averaging 14 points for the Revolutionaries. Lewis is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

