Davis scores 30 to lead Hofstra over William & Mary 92-61 in CAA Tournament quarterfinal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 30 points to spark Hofstra to a 92-61 romp over William & Mary on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 30 points to spark Hofstra to a 92-61 romp over William & Mary on Sunday night in a Coastal Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinal.

No. 3 seed Hofstra (22-10) will play seventh-seeded Towson in a Monday semifinal. No. 4 seed Monmouth faces ninth-seeded Campbell in the other semifinal.

Davis also had five assists for the Pride. German Plotnikov totaled 17 points and five rebounds. Preston Edmead scored 13 on 2-for-12 shooting. He went 8 for 9 at the free-throw line.

Jo’el Emanuel led the way for the Tribe (19-11, 10-8) with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi added 12 points.

Hofstra took the lead with 18:33 left in the first half and did not trail again. Davis had 18 points to help the Pride build a 50-33 advantage at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.