Davidson Wildcats play in A-10 Tournament against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-23, 5-14 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (19-12, 10-8 A-10) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-23, 5-14 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (19-12, 10-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays in the A-10 Tournament against Loyola Chicago.

The Wildcats’ record in A-10 play is 10-8, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Davidson ranks second in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Ramblers’ record in A-10 play is 5-14. Loyola Chicago has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

Davidson is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Davidson gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 84-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Roberts Blums led the Wildcats with 16 points, and Miles Rubin led the Ramblers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Brown is averaging 8.1 points for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 13.4 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

Rubin is scoring 11.0 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Ramblers. Xavier Amos is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.