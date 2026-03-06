Davidson takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) in A-10 Tournament

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-10, 11-8 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (20-11, 12-6 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-10, 11-8 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (20-11, 12-6 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) in the A-10 Tournament.

The Wildcats are 12-6 against A-10 opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Davidson scores 66.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Hawks are 11-8 against A-10 teams. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Davidson scores 66.1 points, 7.8 more per game than the 58.3 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Saint Joseph’s (PA) won 59-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Gabby Casey led Saint Joseph’s (PA) with 22 points, and Charlise Dunn led Davidson with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is averaging 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Casey is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Aleah Snead is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 60.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.