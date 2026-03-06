CSU Bakersfield faces Cal Poly, looks to stop 9-game slide

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-26, 1-18 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-22, 2-17 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-26, 1-18 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-22, 2-17 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield comes into the matchup with Cal Poly as losers of nine in a row.

The Roadrunners are 3-11 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Tena Ikidi leads the Roadrunners with 8.4 boards.

The Mustangs are 1-18 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is 3-19 in games decided by 10 points or more.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield won the last meeting 62-58 on Jan. 30. Chrishawn Coleman scored 23 points points to help lead the Roadrunners to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 15.7 points and 2.1 steals for the Roadrunners. Marley Langi is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Vanessa McManus is shooting 40.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Mustangs. Charish Thompson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 55.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

