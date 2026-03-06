Crawford scores 19 as UIC beats Murray State 92-79 in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Elijah Crawford had 19 points in UIC’s 92-79 victory over Murray State on Friday in the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Elijah Crawford had 19 points in UIC’s 92-79 victory over Murray State on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Crawford also contributed six assists for the Flames (18-14). Rashund Washington Jr. and Andy Johnson finished with 17 points apiece.

Javon Jackson led the way for the Racers (20-12) with 30 points. Mason Miller added 12 points and Roman Domon finished with 11 points.

UIC took the lead for good with 16:42 left in the first half. The score was 50-32 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 15 points. Washington scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.