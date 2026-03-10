Colvin’s 18 points leads Wake Forest scoring wave to 95-89 OT win over Virginia Tech in ACC opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Myles Colvin scored 18 points and led seven Wake Forest teammates in double-figures scoring and the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Myles Colvin scored 18 points and led seven Wake Forest teammates in double-figures scoring and the Demon Deacons went to overtime to beat Virginia Tech 95-89 Tuesday night in a first-round ACC Tournament contest.

The 13th-seeded Demon Deacons advance to play fifth-seeded Clemson on Wednesday. Virginia Tech entered the tournament as the 12th seed.

Sebastian Akins scored 14 points, Tre’Von Spillers and reserve Mekhi Mason 13 each, and Juke Harris and reserves Nate Calmese and Cooper Schwieger all scored 10 apiece.

Wake Forest (17-15) shot 51% (30 of 59) overcoming 36%-shooting (8 of 22) from 3-point range.

Ben Hammond scored 23 points, Jailen Bedford 17, reserve Jaden Schutt 15 and Tobi Lawal 12 while grabbing a team-high nine rebounds for the Hokies.

The Hokies (19-13) shot 41% (29 of 70) and despite the loss had a 45-28 lead in rebounding.

Colvin made a jump shot and a 3-pointer to start overtime for an 80-75 lead and Wake Forest went on to lead for the rest of overtime.

Lawal threw down a dunk with 1:25 left to get the Hokies within 86-85 before Akins countered with a three-point play and Virginia Tech never got closer.

Hammond made two foul shots with 47 seconds left in regulation to force a 75-all tie and neither team scored until overtime. Wake Forest led 38-34 at halftime.

