Columbia Lions and Harvard Crimson meet in Ivy League Tournament

Harvard Crimson (17-10, 10-4 Ivy League) vs. Columbia Lions (20-7, 11-3 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Harvard in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Lions are 11-3 against Ivy League opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Columbia is fourth in the Ivy League in team defense, allowing 59.4 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Crimson’s record in Ivy League action is 10-4. Harvard is fifth in the Ivy League with 13.5 assists per game led by Katie Krupa averaging 3.0.

Columbia makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Harvard has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Harvard won 68-64 in the last matchup on March 7. Karlee White led Harvard with 24 points, and Perri Page led Columbia with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is averaging 19.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Lions. Page is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

White averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc. Abigail Wright is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points.

