Colorado women send No. 20 Baylor home with 62-53 victory in Big 12 quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Desiree Wooten had 21 points, Zyanna Walker scored 19 and Colorado upset No. 20 Baylor 62-53 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Friday night.

No. 6 seed Colorado will play 15th-ranked West Virginia, the No. 2 seed, in a semifinal matchup on Saturday. No. 1 seed TCU plays No. 12 seed Kansas State in the other semi after the Wildcats upset No. 4 seed Oklahoma State 74-73 in the day’s first quarterfinal.

Wooten came off the bench to make 8 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers for the Buffaloes (22-10), who advanced to a conference semifinal for the first time in 11 years. She added five rebounds and three assists. Reserve Logyn Greer had nine points and four boards.

Taliah Scott scored 14 points to pace the third-seeded Lady Bears (24-8). Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 10 points and 10 rebounds, while reserve Kyla Abraham added 10 points and six boards.

Tabitha Betson and Wooten hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 10-0 run, Wooten followed with another 3 and the Buffaloes led 20-10 after one quarter.

Walker connected from beyond the arc to give Colorado its largest lead at 31-14 with six minutes left in the second period before settling for a 37-25 advantage at halftime.

Walker had seven points and Colorado maintained a double-digit lead through the third quarter, leading 54-40. The Buffaloes never let Baylor within two possessions in the final period.

Colorado, which has won two straight and seven of nine, avenged a 56-52 road loss to then-No. 16 Baylor on Jan. 8. The Lady Bears have lost two straight and four of seven.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball.

