Colorado State Rams square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes in MWC Tournament

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-18, 12-9 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (24-7, 15-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays in the MWC Tournament against Grand Canyon.

The Rams’ record in MWC games is 15-5, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Colorado State averages 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Antelopes’ record in MWC games is 12-9. Grand Canyon has a 0-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colorado State is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Colorado State won 67-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Hannah Ronsiek led Colorado State with 14 points, and Ines Zounia led Grand Canyon with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexus Bargesser is averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds for the Rams. Kloe Froebe is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chloe Mann is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Antelopes. Julianna LaMendola is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 62.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

