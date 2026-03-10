Colorado State Rams and Air Force Falcons meet in MWC Championship

Air Force Falcons (16-17, 10-13 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (26-7, 17-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (16-17, 10-13 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (26-7, 17-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays Air Force in the MWC Championship.

The Rams have gone 17-5 against MWC opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Colorado State is sixth in the MWC with 11.9 assists per game led by Brooke Carlson averaging 3.2.

The Falcons are 10-13 in MWC play. Air Force is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colorado State is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 5.1 more points per game (60.4) than Colorado State gives up (55.3).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Colorado State won the last meeting 66-52 on Feb. 28. Lexus Bargesser scored 16 to help lead Colorado State to the victory, and Milahnie Perry scored 17 points for Air Force.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kloe Froebe is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Rams. Carlson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Perry is averaging 18 points for the Falcons. Emily Adams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

