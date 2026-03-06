Colorado State hosts Boise State following Fielder’s 33-point game

Boise State Broncos (19-11, 11-8 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-10, 11-8 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (19-11, 11-8 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-10, 11-8 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits Colorado State after Drew Fielder scored 33 points in Boise State’s 86-77 win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Rams are 12-4 on their home court. Colorado State ranks fifth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Broncos are 11-8 against MWC opponents. Boise State is fifth in the MWC scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Colorado State makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (46.0%). Boise State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in MWC play. Boise State won the last matchup 79-73 on Jan. 17. Dylan Andrews scored 21 points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 12.4 points for the Rams. Jevin Muniz is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Fielder is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Broncos. Andrews is averaging 15.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

