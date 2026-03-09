Colorado plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-13, 6-12 Big 12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-13, 6-12 Big 12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (17-14, 7-11 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Buffaloes are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Colorado is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowboys’ record in Big 12 play is 6-12. Oklahoma State ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Parsa Fallah averaging 6.0.

Colorado’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 83.9 points per game, 4.9 more than the 79.0 Colorado gives up.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Colorado won the last matchup 83-69 on Feb. 21. Bangot Dak scored 17 to help lead Colorado to the victory, and Fallah scored 14 points for Oklahoma State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is averaging 17 points for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 14.2 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Anthony Roy is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 16.7 points. Fallah is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 79.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.