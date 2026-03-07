Colorado hosts No. 2 Arizona after Dak’s 22-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (28-2, 15-2 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-13, 7-10 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Arizona Wildcats (28-2, 15-2 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-13, 7-10 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays No. 2 Arizona after Bangot Dak scored 22 points in Colorado’s 92-78 win against the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 13-4 on their home court. Colorado has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 15-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona ranks second in college basketball with 40.4 rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 9.6.

Colorado’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona has shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brayden Burries averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Jaden Bradley is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

