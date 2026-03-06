Collins leads Florida International against Western Kentucky after 22-point performance

Florida International Panthers (18-10, 11-6 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (8-20, 4-13 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Florida International Panthers (18-10, 11-6 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (8-20, 4-13 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Western Kentucky after Rhema Collins scored 22 points in Florida International’s 80-78 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Lady Toppers are 5-8 on their home court. Western Kentucky allows 65.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 11-6 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is second in the CUSA scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Western Kentucky averages 57.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 65.0 Florida International gives up. Florida International scores 5.3 more points per game (70.3) than Western Kentucky allows (65.0).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Florida International won the last meeting 80-54 on Feb. 6. Parris Atkins scored 18 points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salma Khedr is averaging 10.4 points for the Lady Toppers. Trinity Rowe is averaging 10.5 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Collins is averaging 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Panthers. Atkins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Toppers: 3-7, averaging 56.1 points, 23.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.