Cleveland State eliminates IU Indianapolis 101-93 in play-in game of Horizon League Tournament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Preist Ryan, Jaidon Lipscomb and Chevalier Emery all fininshed with 23 points to lead Cleveland State to a 101-93 victory over IU Indianapolis on Monday night in a play-in game of the Horizon League Tournament that saw three Jaguars also score 23.

Ryan also grabbed 12 rebounds for the Vikings (10-21), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Lipscomb hit five 3-pointers and added eight assists, five rebounds and three steals. Emery made 7 of 11 shots from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Jaxon Edwards, Kyler D’Augustino and Maguire Mitchell all scored 23 for the Jaguars (7-24), who end the season on a six-game losing streak. Edwards added 10 rebounds and Finley Woodward pitched in with 10 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Cleveland State took the lead for good with 8:18 to go in the first half. The score was 45-36 at halftime, with Lipscomb racking up 13 points. Ryan’s 17-point second half helped Cleveland State close out the victory.

The 10th-seeded Vikings will play No. 1 seed Wright State in a first-round matchup on Wednesday.

