Clemson visits No. 18 North Carolina following Veesaar’s 26-point showing

Clemson Tigers (21-8, 11-5 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6, 11-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina faces Clemson after Henri Veesaar scored 26 points in North Carolina’s 89-82 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Tar Heels have gone 17-0 in home games. North Carolina ranks third in the ACC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Wilson averaging 6.6.

The Tigers are 11-5 against ACC opponents. Clemson scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

North Carolina makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Clemson has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Tigers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Bogavac averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Wilson is averaging 19.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

RJ Godfrey is shooting 62.6% and averaging 11.5 points for the Tigers. Ace Buckner is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

