Chattanooga squares off against Furman in SoCon Tournament

Furman Paladins (18-12, 10-5 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (19-9, 11-4 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga squares off against Furman in the SoCon Tournament.

The Mocs’ record in SoCon play is 11-4, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Gianna Corbitt averaging 2.1.

The Paladins are 10-5 against SoCon teams. Furman has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Chattanooga’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Chattanooga won the last matchup 62-54 on Feb. 6. Corbitt scored 30 to help lead Chattanooga to the win, and Clare Coyle scored 17 points for Furman.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Mocs. Corbitt is averaging 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 57.0% over the past 10 games.

Chantelle Stuart is averaging 7.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Paladins. Coyle is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.