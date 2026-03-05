Chattanooga plays in SoCon Tournament against the Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (10-21, 7-11 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (13-18, 7-11 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (10-21, 7-11 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (13-18, 7-11 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga squares off against Citadel in the SoCon Tournament.

The Mocs are 7-11 against SoCon opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Chattanooga ranks second in the SoCon with 15.2 assists per game led by Jordan Frison averaging 3.9.

The Bulldogs are 7-11 against SoCon teams. Citadel ranks sixth in the SoCon allowing 77.1 points while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

Chattanooga averages 76.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 77.1 Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 69.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.8 Chattanooga gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Chattanooga won 93-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Frison led Chattanooga with 16 points, and Braxton Williams led Citadel with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate Darner is averaging 9.7 points for the Mocs. Frison is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Sola Adebisi is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 62.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

