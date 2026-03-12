Charlotte takes on Tulane in AAC Tournament

Tulane Green Wave (18-14, 9-10 AAC) vs. Charlotte 49ers (15-16, 9-9 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (18-14, 9-10 AAC) vs. Charlotte 49ers (15-16, 9-9 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Tulane in the AAC Tournament.

The 49ers have gone 9-9 against AAC opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Charlotte gives up 74.4 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Green Wave’s record in AAC play is 9-10. Tulane is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Charlotte is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Charlotte gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 73-70 on Jan. 24. Dezayne Mingo scored 20 to help lead Charlotte to the win, and Rowan Brumbaugh scored 35 points for Tulane.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Bradford is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the 49ers. Damoni Harrison is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brumbaugh is scoring 19.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

