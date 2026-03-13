Charleston (SC) plays in CAA Tournament against the William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (17-13, 10-9 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (24-5, 16-2 CAA) Washington; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

William & Mary Tribe (17-13, 10-9 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (24-5, 16-2 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) and William & Mary meet in the CAA Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in CAA games is 16-2, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) is the leader in the CAA with 11.0 fast break points.

The Tribe are 10-9 against CAA teams. William & Mary is seventh in the CAA scoring 61.1 points per game and is shooting 39.3%.

Charleston (SC) makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). William & Mary averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Charleston (SC) allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Charleston (SC) won 70-48 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Taryn Barbot led Charleston (SC) with 22 points, and Cassidy Geddes led William & Mary with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbot is shooting 38.7% and averaging 19.4 points for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Geddes is averaging 13.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Tribe. Monet Dance is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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