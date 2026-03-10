Central Michigan plays in MAC Tournament against the Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (17-12, 11-7 MAC) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (18-11, 12-6 MAC) Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Central…

Ohio Bobcats (17-12, 11-7 MAC) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (18-11, 12-6 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays in the MAC Tournament against Ohio.

The Chippewas have gone 12-6 against MAC opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Central Michigan is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats’ record in MAC games is 11-7. Ohio is ninth in the MAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Elli Garnett averaging 5.4.

Central Michigan makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Ohio has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Ohio won 85-83 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Bella Ranallo led Ohio with 22 points, and Ayanna-Sarai Darrington led Central Michigan with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madi Morson is scoring 20.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Chippewas. Darrington is averaging 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Bailey Tabeling is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals. Garnett is averaging 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

