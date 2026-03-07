Central Arkansas Bears play in ASUN Tournament against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-17, 10-10 ASUN) vs. Central Arkansas Bears (21-11, 16-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-17, 10-10 ASUN) vs. Central Arkansas Bears (21-11, 16-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays in the ASUN Tournament against FGCU.

The Bears are 16-3 against ASUN opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Central Arkansas scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 10-10 in ASUN play. FGCU has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Central Arkansas is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. FGCU won 75-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Jordan Ellerbee led FGCU with 23 points, and Camren Hunter led Central Arkansas with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is scoring 20.1 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bears. Ty Robinson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games.

J.R. Konieczny is averaging 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Isaiah Malone is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.