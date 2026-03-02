Cater and Wichita State host North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (17-12, 11-6 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-22, 4-12 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (17-12, 11-6 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-22, 4-12 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays North Texas after Abby Cater scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 62-54 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Shockers have gone 5-11 in home games. Wichita State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mean Green are 11-6 against AAC opponents. North Texas is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

Wichita State is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 38.7% North Texas allows to opponents. North Texas averages 70.8 points per game, 3.3 more than the 67.5 Wichita State allows to opponents.

The Shockers and Mean Green square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 11.5 points. Cater is shooting 42.3% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Aysia Proctor is averaging 13.7 points for the Mean Green. Andi Schissler is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

