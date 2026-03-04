Campbell hosts Hampton after Mcelrath’s 20-point performance

Hampton Lady Pirates (10-18, 4-12 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (18-11, 11-5 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Hampton Lady Pirates (10-18, 4-12 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (18-11, 11-5 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits Campbell after Kiarra Mcelrath scored 20 points in Hampton’s 77-71 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Fighting Camels have gone 10-2 in home games. Campbell is the best team in the CAA in team defense, giving up 56.3 points while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

The Lady Pirates are 4-12 in CAA play. Hampton gives up 63.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Campbell’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Campbell gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in CAA play. Campbell won the last meeting 58-43 on Jan. 24. Gianni Boone scored 21 points points to help lead the Fighting Camels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Nivar is scoring 11.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Fighting Camels. Olivia Tucker is averaging 14.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games.

Le’Asia Foreman is averaging 6.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lady Pirates. Mcelrath is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 57.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Lady Pirates: 2-8, averaging 55.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

